Colombian President Threatens to Bring Netanyahu to the ICC

Colombian President Threatens to Take Israel to the ICC (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Bogota, MINA – Colombian President Gustavo Petro threatened Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu to bring him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his crime of committing the heinous murder of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Gustavo Petro said that his party was forming a legal team to prepare a lawsuit against Netanyahu, Al-Jazeera reported.

Previously, Algeria also stated that it would bring Israeli officials to the ICC because of their crimes against the Palestinian people.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has called on human rights defenders to bring Israel to justice for the crimes it commits against Palestinians in Gaza.

Colombia’s president has condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza via social media and in speeches, and even threatened to suspend relations with Israel. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)