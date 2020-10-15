Indonesia Secures Supply of 100 Million Vaccines from London

Signing a Letter of Intent between AZ and the Indonesian Ministry of Health, represented by the Secretary General (photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

London, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Indonesia had submitted a request for 100 million vaccines for 2021 to Astra Zeneca (AZ), a company based in London, England.

“AZ party welcomes the request. The first delivery is expected to be made in the first half of 2021 and will be carried out gradually, ”said Retno in an online media conference on Wednesday night.

The commitment was then followed up by the signing of a Letter of Intent between AZ and the Indonesian Ministry of Health, represented by the Secretary General.

The Foreign Minister said that the AZ vaccine is one of the vaccine candidates that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded as having entered the clinical trial stage.

The meeting with the leadership of AZ is a series of agenda for the visit of the Indonesian Foreign Minister together with the Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir and the Indonesian Ministry of Health Team to London, England and Switzerland.

Previously, the Minister had also visited China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). As a result, Indonesia received a guaranteed supply of the coronavirus vaccine of 20-30 million by 2020.

Meanwhile, for the first quarter of 2021, the government has secured 80-130 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Then, in the second-fourth quarter of 2021, the governments of the UAE and China have signed a commitment to supply up to 210 million doses of vaccine. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)