Indonesia-Saudi to Hold International Conference on Religious Moderation

Jakarta, MINA – The Governments of Indonesia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plan to hold an International Conference on Religious Moderation.

The discussion was sparked in a discussion by the Director General of Islamic Guidance at the Ministry of Religion, Kamaruddin Amin, when he received a visit from the Head of the Religious Attache of the Saudi Arabian Embassy, ​​Sheikh Ahmed bin Essa Al-Hazmi, on the 6th floor of the Central Ministry of Religion Office, Central Jakarta on Tuesday.

According to Kamaruddin, this meeting is a follow-up to the visit of the Minister of Religion, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas to Saudi Arabia at the end of November 2021.

“We will soon form a working group between the Islamic Community Guidance and the Religious Attaché to discuss the plan to implement the agreement between the two countries, one of which is the International Conference on Religious Moderation,” said Director General of Islamic Guidance, Kamaruddin Amin.

He added in addition to the MB International Conference, the two countries also agreed to build an Islamic Center.

“The Ministry of Religion will immediately determine the location of the Islamic Center and then submit it to the Religious Attaché. Regarding the design of the building, it will be an agreement between the two countries,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Religious Attache of the Saudi Arabian Embassy, ​​Sheikh Ahmed bin Essa Al-Hazmi, conveyed the planned visit of the Minister of Islamic Religion, Da’wah and Extension of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdul Aziz to Indonesia as a return visit to a direct invitation from Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.

“God willing, before Ramadan 2022,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

This meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Directorate General of Islamic Guidance, M. Fuad Nasar and the Secretary of the Religious Attache of the Saudi Arabian Embassy, ​​Sheikh Al-Baraq Al-Ameer.

The two countries agreed to provide the best commitment to realize cooperation between the two countries. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)