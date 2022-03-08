Indonesia Revokes PCR and Travel Antigen Requirements Starting Today

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Covid-19 Handling Task Force has officially removed the negative conditions for the coronavirus for domestic travellers by land, sea and air starting today.

People who want to travel are no longer required to attach negative test results via PCR or antigen. However, the policy only applies to those who have received two or three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The provision is regulated through Circular Letter Number 11 of 2022 concerning Provisions for Travel of Domestic People During the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Pandemic which was signed by the Head of the Covid-19 Handling Task Force Lt. Gen. Suharyanto today, Tuesday, as quoted from CNN.

“This Circular is effective from March 8, 2022 until a later date and will be evaluated further in accordance with the latest developments in the field or the evaluation results from Ministries/Institutions,” wrote the Task Force on Tuesday.

Under the new rules, domestic travelers who have just received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine are still required to show a negative result from a PCR test taken within 3 x 24 hours or an antigen 1 x 24 hours before departure.

Then, domestic travelers with special health conditions or comorbidities so that they cannot receive two or three doses of vaccine, must show test results.

The test results in question are PCR within 3 x 24 hours or antigen 1 x 24 hours before departure.

“Under 6 years of age can travel with a travel companion and implement strict health protocols,” the Task Force wrote.

The new rules for that are exceptions for pioneering modes of transportation including in border areas, disadvantaged areas, frontier, outermost (3T) and limited shipping according to the conditions of each area. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)