Indonesia Ready to Support Reconciliation of Palestinian Factions

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said his party isbready to facilitate the reconciliation process between the factions in the struggle for the liberation of Palestine.

This was revealed when receiving a state visit from Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ibrahim Shtayyeh at the Bogor Palace, West Java on Monday.

Jokowi considered that the reconciliation process was important in the struggle for Palestinian independence.

“Therefore, the reconciliation process needs to be encouraged and Indonesia is ready to facilitate the reconciliation of factions in Palestine,” he said.

The President also stated that the history of Indonesia’s struggle for independence shows the importance of unity. At that time it was the unity of Indonesia that made this nation able to seize independence.

Jokowi also encouraged the international community to take an active role in resolving international conflicts, especially Palestine.

“Indonesia will consistently continue to support the struggle of the Palestinian people,” Jokowi said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)