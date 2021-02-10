Indonesia Ready to Send 200 Imams of Mosque to UAE

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia through the Religion of Ministry will send 200 mosque imams to serve in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This was revealed at the virtual meeting of the Bilateral Consultation of RI-United Arab Emirates Cooperation at the RI Ministry of Religion Office, Central Jakarta, February 9.

The Director of Islamic Information at the Ministry of Religion, Juraidi, explained that the demand for mosque imams from Indonesia in the United Arab Emirates is due to the success of fulfilling the requirements outlined by local authorities.

“There are fiqh criteria about requirement become mosque imams, one of them is the best read. Alhamdulillah, we have a lot of former National and International MTQ champions. We have many qori‘. The next requirement is memorization, and our priests meet these requirements, ”said Juraidi.

He added in addition the best read, the condition that must be met is the number of memorization, besides that Indonesian Muslims are also known to have moderate understanding of fiqh so that they are easy to adjust to the understanding of fiqh used in the destination country.

“Furthermore, we have the moderate understanding of fiqh. Our Imams can be following the fiqh understanding that developed there, “added Juraidi.

Juraidi explained from the difference in fiqh related to the reading of the basmalah sentence in prayer. According to him, imam from Indonesia can adjust it because they have an understanding of Ahlusunnah wal Jama’ah.

“Because our understanding Ahlusunnah wal Jama’ah which refers to the understanding of the fiqh from the four Imams Mazhab,” he concluded.

As a known, the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates specifically ask 200 mosque imams from Indonesia to serve in the United Arab Emirates.

The first sending, as many as 100 imams who have been selected by the Religion of Ministry Republic Indonesia through the Director of Islamic Information at the Directorate General of Islamic Community Guidance at the Ministry of Religion and are preparing to take part in the selection from the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Waqf of the United Arab Emirates. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)