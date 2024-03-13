Six Da’i from Egyptian Al-Azhar Present in Indonesia for Dakwah during Ramadan

Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas received six preachers and reciter from Al-Azhar Asy-Syarif, Cairo, Egypt, at the head office of the Ministry of Religion, Jakarta, on Wednesday (13/3/2024). (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Religion)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Religion is collaborating with the Muslimin Hukama Council (MHM) in the Syiar Ramadan 1445 H and Human Brotherhood program.

This program brought in six da’i or preachers and reciter from Al-Azhar Asy-Syarif, Cairo, Egypt and also involved the Mosque Welfare Board (BKM), central and regional.

Six preachers and experts on the Quran and Hadith were brought from the land of the pyramids, namely: Sheikh Dr. Shalahuddin el-Syami, Sheikh Mahmud Abdul Malik Ahmad Hasan, Sheikh Sya’ban Abdul Fattah Uweis Muhammad, Sheikh Ahmad Muhammad Hasan, Sheikh Muhammad Sayyid Sulaiman Abdul Qadir, and Sheikh Syarif Abdul Waris Mahmud Ali.

During the holy month of Ramadan 1445 H, they will serve in the provinces of Aceh, South Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, DKI Jakarta, West Java, East Java and South Sumatra. Before leaving for their respective provinces, the six preachers and reciter from Al-Azhar Cairo, Egypt were received by Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas at the head office of the Ministry of Religion, Jakarta, on Wednesday.

“When we talk about the relationship between Al Azhar and Indonesia, this is no longer strange, it has been around for a long time. “As for Al Azhar, we have seen that all this time it has also maintained an understanding of wasathiyatul Islam and religious moderation,” said the Minister of Religion.

The Minister of Religion explained that relations between Al-Azhar Egypt and Indonesia have been established for a long time, including in scientific relations.

According to Yaqut, the religious passion of Indonesian Muslims is very high. Most of them are ordinary people who are hungry for religious knowledge. He hopes that this Ramadan celebration will run smoothly and be able to make Indonesian Muslims deepen their knowledge of religion and have an increasingly open understanding of religion.

“This is an important program. Hopefully, it can be continued next year,” he said.

While in Indonesia, he also hopes that the preachers and reciter of Al Azhar Cairo will also have the opportunity to meet with Indonesian Islamic organizations, for example NU and Muhammadiyah. So, the members and reciter of Al Azhar can understand the efforts made by Islamic organizations in Indonesia in developing such a large community.

“Whatever is needed, our staff is open. When I visited Al Azhar I was also welcomed and served well. “We also want to provide the best service,” said Yaqut.

“Hopefully, this mission will go well and be the start of a program to be continued in the coming year,” he added.

Representing the delegation, Sheikh Salahuddin el-Syami conveyed respectful greetings from Grand Sheikh Al Azhar who is also Chairman of MHM, Imam Akbar Ahmed Al Tayeb, to Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.

According to Sheikh Shalah, the program ‘Syiar Ramadan 1445 H and Human Brotherhood’ emphasizes and strengthens the long-standing scientific relationship between Indonesia and Al Azhar. There are works by Indonesian scholars printed and taught in Egypt, as well as works by Egyptian scholars taught in Indonesia. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)