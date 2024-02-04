Israeli Army Carries out 1,500 Operations to Evacuation Injured Soldiers in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army announced Saturday that the Operational Transport Unit has carried out more than 1,500 operations to evacuate injured soldiers from the Gaza Strip since Oct. 27, Anadolu Agency reports.

The army wrote on X that “regular and reserve operational transport soldiers from the Marom Brigade perform complex operations under fire in the enemy’s territory.”

It added: “Soldiers transport tens of thousands of fighters to and from the strip, maintaining constant contact with ground maneuver forces and medical units in the country. The unit serves as a link between the internal areas of the Gaza Strip and Israeli territory.”

The army emphasized that “in more than 1,500 operations, operational transport soldiers have evacuated many injured fighters, saving their lives through rapid evacuation.”

Israeli army broadcast a video showing soldiers evacuating injured individuals from the Strip using military vehicles, with helicopters waiting to transport them to hospitals inside Israel.

As of Saturday, the Israeli army reported the deaths of 561 officers and soldiers since the start of the war, including 224 since the beginning of ground operation in Gaza.

According to the army’s data published on its website, 2,851 officers and soldiers were injured as of Saturday, with 1,296 during the ground operation.

On Oct. 27, the army began a ground operation that involved incursions into several areas and neighborhoods in the provinces of Gaza and the north, later extending to the south. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)