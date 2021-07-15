Israeli Army Detains Dozens of Palestinian University Students in Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – The house of the Palestinian prisoner, Montaser Shalaby, which was destroyed by the Israeli occupation forces

The Israeli army detained, on Wednesday evening, a number of Palestinian university students, north of Ramallah, in the central occupied West Bank, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

An Israeli army checkpoint intercepted two buses carrying a number of Birzeit University students at the entrance to the town of Turmusaya, who were on a solidarity visit to the family of prisoner Montaser Shalabi, in the north of Ramallah.

The Israeli army forced the students to get off the buses, and tied them to the ground, before summoning a large Israeli bus and forcing them to get on it. They also confiscated the two Palestinian buses.

Local sources said that the number of students who were detained amounts to about 45. However, there is no statement was issued by the Palestinian or Israeli authorities regarding this incident.

In such cases, the occupation army forces used to arrest and release some of them after days on financial bail, or continue to arrest them if they had links to resistance movements.

On July 8, the Israeli army demolished the home of the prisoner Montaser al-Shalabi, 44, who was arrested by the occupation forces on May 6 on charges of shooting at Israeli settlers, in the town of Turmusaya, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. (L-K-G/RE1)

