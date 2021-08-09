Promoting Indonesian Products at Two Major Supermarkets in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, MINA – The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia (KJRI) Jeddah cooperates with Sarawat Superstores and Lulu Hypermarket to promote various food and beverage products from Indonesia.

The event titled Indonesia Week Festival 2021 was held to commemorate the 76th Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia (HUT RI).

At Sarawat Superstores, promotional activities were held for two weeks, from July 29 to August 11, 2021, while a promotional program with a number of representatives of Asean countries was held from August 4 to 10 at LuLu Hypermarket with the theme Amazing Asean.

“More than 30 Indonesian products are marketed at LuLu Hypermarket. We very much welcome LuLu Hypermarket’s desire to strengthen the promotion of Indonesian products. Many Indonesian products are quite competitive, not only in terms of quality but also price,” said the Indonesian Consul General in Jeddah, Eko Hartono in his remarks at the opening of Amazing Asean at LuLu Hypermarket.

Meanwhile, Director of the Indonesia Trade Promotion Center (ITPC)/Trade Promotion Technical Staff of the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah Muhammad Riva Abbas said that the prospect of the Saudi Arabian market for Indonesian products is very promising, considering the number of Indonesian diaspora in the Two Holy Lands is quite large, not to mention The number of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims continues to increase from year to year and is estimated to reach more than 1.2 million people.

The increasing number of restaurants serving Indonesian cuisine indicates that more and more Saudi Arabian citizens and foreign nationals living in Saudi Arabia are fond of Indonesian cuisine.

To introduce various Indonesian products to consumers, the Integrated Economic Promotion Team distributes special catalogs that list Indonesian products and promotes them through social media. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)