Princess of Kingdom of Saudi Interested to Invest in Indonesia

Jeddah, MINA – Princess of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Princess Jauhara together with local businessmen met with the Indonesian Consul General (Konjen) Eko Hartono at his officen in Jeddah.

During the meeting, Princess Jauhara expressed her interest in starting a business with Indonesia. It was the statement from the Consul General in Jeddah received by MINA on Tuesday.

Consul General Eko and his team then explained various trade and investment opportunities in Indonesia, from the fashion, food, furniture, automotive, to property sectors.

“To show its seriousness, Princess Jauhara will send a team to Indonesia after the situation allows to see first hand investment options, especially for resort properties in tourist areas,” said Eko.

Princess Jauhara, who is a fan of Indonesian instant noodles, also asked Consul General Eko to hold an exhibition of Indonesian products, including culinary delights.

The Consul General said that in the midst of a pandemic throughout 2020, the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah had tried to facilitate dozens of economic activities, investment and bilateral trade between partners in Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

In 2021, similar efforts will be carried out more intensively to support the acceleration of Indonesia’s national economic recovery. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)