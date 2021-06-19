Indonesia Exports 1000 Tons of Premium Rice to Saudi Arabia

Sragen, MINA – Premium rice from Sragen, Central Java produced by PT Banyu Bening Jaya was officially exported to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh on Friday, upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, a partner company, Batlah Cooperation for Operation and Maintenance, will act as a distributor of this rice in the Saudi Arabian market.

In the first shipment, 20 tons of the planned total of 1,000 tons of premium rice were successfully delivered, which will bring a significant increase in trade value between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

Sragen Regency is the 11th granary in the national scale and the third in Central Java Province.

The initial rice export is expected to be a momentum for the entry and recognition of Indonesian rice products in the Saudi Arabian market.

The Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh and the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah are always ready to support the Indonesian Government’s efforts to increase exports of Indonesian products to Saudi Arabia, especially efforts to recover the national economy in the current pandemic conditions.

Saudi Arabia is Indonesia’s trading partner country which is ranked 21st as Indonesia’s export destination.

The value of Indonesia’s non-oil and gas exports to Saudi Arabia in the April 2021 period experienced a fairly good increase, reaching 5.94 percent when compared to the same period in the previous year, from USD 519.86 million to USD 550.76 million. (T/RE1)

