Indonesia Release Export Products from 133 Companies

Jakarta, MINA – The government of Indonesias release product exports from 133 SME and non-SME companies to the global market in an effort to boost export performance.

Minister of Trade Agus Suparmanto said the companies that carried out the exports included 79 non-SME companies and 54 SME companies.

“The total exports of 79 non-SME companies reached US$ 1.63 billion or IDR 23.75 trillion,” said Minister Agus in a virtual press conference on Friday.

He explained that out of the 79 companies, there was 1 company that managed to export for the first time in the form of cigar products valued at US$ 86,600 or IDR 1.25 billion to Japan.

In addition, there are 7 companies that have successfully diversified their export products with a value of US$ 24.42 million or IDR354.16 billion, consisting of processed food products, women’s clothing, cast iron pipe joints, sorbitol, and soup noodles.

“This export release also marks the success of SME products in penetrating the global market,” added Minister Agus.

He said that out of a total of 54 SMEs that were able to penetrate the global market, the export value was recorded at US$ 12.29 million or IDR 178.15 billion.

SME products that are able to penetrate the export market include processed melinjo chips, herbal herbal medicine and egg noodles to Saudi Arabia, cotton fiber to India, cow beds to Japan, processed candlenuts to Hong Kong, nipah sticks to India, and frozen shrimp to Japan.

“Of these, there are 7 SMEs that managed to penetrate the export market for the first time with a value of USD206 thousand or IDR 3 billion,” he continued.

Then, as many as 11 SMEs are able to diversify their products for the export market with a value of US$ 1.16 million or IDR 16.82 billion.

Minister Agus added that the Ministry of Trade will continue to increase efforts so that more SMEs and business actors can diversify their products in order to increase their competitiveness in penetrating the global market.

He said the release of exports to the global market this time included more than 90 destination countries in Europe such as the UK, Georgia and Turkey, Africa such as Kenya, Somalia and Tanzania, the Middle East such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, and Kuwait, Asia Pacific such as India, Pakistan, and South Korea, as well as American markets such as the United States, Canada, Chile and Mexico. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)