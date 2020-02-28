Indonesia Questions Saudi Reason to Suspend the Umra Pilgrims from Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi questioned the reasons for the Government of Saudi Arabia to temporarily suspend the arrival of Umra pilgrims outside his country, including Indonesia.

“Because if I say why Indonesia? Because if Indonesia has not been the reason for Covid-19 it has been confirmed and so forth, it is actually not yet relevant for Indonesia, “said the Foreign Minister answering reporters’ questions on the Presidential Palace page, Jakarta on Thursday, February 27.

The Foreign Minister said that it had been delivered directly to the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Jakarta today and the Indonesian Ambassador in Riyadh had also sent a letter because in point 2 of the statement there were 23 countries, one of which was Indonesia.

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Minister continued, would submit this question to his capital, in Riyadh, and the Indonesian Ambassador in Riyadh would also contact authorities in Saudi Arabia to ask about the problem. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)