Indonesia Protests China’s Fishing Vassel Breaks Through Natuna

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia protested the Government of China regarding its fishing vessels without permission entering Natuna waters, Riau Islands.

“The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Jakarta and expressed their strong protest against the incident. A diplomatic note of protest was also conveyed,” said Indonesian Foreign Ministry was quoted in its official website on Tuesday.

The decision was based on the results of an inter-ministerial meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that confirmed violations of Indonesia’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), including IUU fishing activities, and violations of sovereignty by coast guards or PRC coast guards in Natuna waters.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Indonesia’s EEZ was established based on the United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). China as a party to UNCLOS must respect it.

“Reaffirming that Indonesia does not have overlapping jurisdiction with China. Indonesia will never recognize 9 dash-lines of China because the withdrawal of the line is contrary to UNCLOS as decided by the UNCLOS Ruling Tribunal in 2016,” the Foreign Ministry added.

China is one of Indonesia’s strategic partners in the Region and it is the obligation of both parties to continue to enhance relations of mutual respect, and build mutually beneficial cooperation.

Meanwhile, according to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese ambassador noted various things that were conveyed and would immediately report to Beijing. Both parties agreed to continue to maintain good bilateral relations with Indonesia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to coordinate closely with the TNI, KKP and Bakamla to ensure the rule of law in Indonesia’s EEZ. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)