President Jokowi Asks Natuna Community to Accept Indonesians from Wuhan

Bogor Regency, MINA – President Joko Widodo asked the Natuna Community to be heartened to accept Indonesian Citizens who had just been repatriated from Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China regarding the corona virus outbreak.

The arrival of Indonesian citizen had previously been rejected by the Natuna community because it was considered dangerous.

“I think we need the generosity of all Indonesian people. Whatever it is our brothers,” Jokowi said on the sidelines of a working visit in Sukajaya District, Bogor Regency, West Java on Monday, February 3

Jokowi said 238 Indonesians who returned from Wuhan to Natuna were in good health. But according to the procedure, hundreds of Indonesian citizens must still be observed to ensure their condition is in a healthy and clean condition.

“I also thank the Natuna people who have given the green light because these are our own brothers. 243 are healthy but in the health protocol it requires stages before being returned to the family,” he said.

Jokowi said there were a number of island options before the government decided to place Indonesian citizens from Wuhan in Natuna. These options include Morotai to Biak. It’s just, he said many things must be considered such as the availability of facilities for the Indonesian citizens.

“Indeed, yesterday there were several alternatives, but to get down it needed a foundation. Not all islands can be used. We measured the level of readiness of the health team there, so that the decision of the team was in Natuna,” Jokowi said.

The former Governor of DKI Jakarta expressed his appreciation for the joint teamwork from the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, the TNI / Polri, to the BNPB in returning hundreds of Indonesian citizens. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)