Indonesian Fishermen Declare Natuna Sea Security Refusing Illegal Fishing

Natuna, MINA – Indonesian National Youth Committee (KNPI) and Fishermen in Natuna Regency declare maritime sovereignty in the North Natuna Sea.

The declaration took place at Pering Lubuk Lumbang Fishermen Port, Bandarsyah Village, Bunguran Timur District, Natuna Regency on Sunday afternoon. Thus quoted from Tribunnews Batam on Tuesday.

The Chairperson of KNPI Natuna DPD, Erianto, explained that the declaration was a form of follow-up to the attitude of China to conduct illegal fishing around the waters of North Natuna Sea, a few weeks ago.

The careless attitude of bamboo curtain country is considered to have insulted the sovereignty of Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia and hurt the hearts of people of Natuna.

“We want to show the government, that there are still young people and fishermen on the border, and there is always to maintain the integrity of the Republic of Indonesia,” said Erianto.

Natuna youth and men also supported the efforts of the central government, through the Ministry of Defense, the ranks of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and the Indonesian National Police (POLRI), which immediately responded in maintaining security in the waters of North Natuna Sea. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)