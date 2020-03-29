Indonesia Needs 1500 Doctors Facing Covid-19 Outbreak

Jakarta, MINA – Government needs 1500 doctors and 2500 nurses to handle Covid-19 outbreak in Indonesia.

Covid-19 Task Force Volunteer Coordinator Andre Rahadian invited the doctors, especially lung specialists, anesthesiologists and general practitioners to register volunteering.

In addition, he said the government currently requires hospital administration staff and nurses to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We call as volunteers to face this pandemic,” Andre Rahadian explained through a video conference on Thursday.

In addition to inviting volunteers, the Covid-19 Task Force also said he collaborated with NGOs and final-level medical students to prevent outbreaks.

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia until Saturday, March 28 icreased to 1.155 cases. While the death toll 102 and the number of patients recovered is 53 people. (T/RE1)

