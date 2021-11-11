Indonesia-Malaysia Agree on Protection of Migrant Workers

Bogor, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo encourages the strengthening of Indonesia-Malaysia cooperation based on the principle of mutual respect and benefit.

“As close neighbors and allied nations, we must strengthen cooperation based on the principle of mutual respect and mutual benefit,” President said in a press statement with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yakoob, after holding a bilateral meeting at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java on Wednesday afternoon.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various strategic issues, one of which was the importance of cooperation in the protection of Indonesian Citizens residing in Malaysia.

“I encourage that the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) for the protection of Indonesian domestic workers can be completed soon. Then, also regarding the permit for the Community Learning Center on the Peninsula, the permit can also be given according to the principle of the right to education for all,” said President.

He emphasized that Indonesia wanted to immediately conclude negotiations on state borders with Malaysia, both land and sea borders.

“Because this has been a long process of progress, we hope that in the shortest possible time this problem can be resolved,” he said.

President also paid attention to the post-pandemic economic recovery. He appreciated the 49 percent increase in trade numbers in the January-August 2021 period, compared to the same period last year.

“In order to support economic recovery efforts, earlier we also agreed to make a Travel Corridor Arrangement which we will gradually open one by one,” he added.

The Malaysian PM stated that he guaranteed the welfare of Indonesian workers in Malaysia by making amendments to the Act on Minimum Standards for Housing, Lodging and Workers’ Facilities 1990 (Deed 446) which was approved in the Malaysian Parliament.

“I guarantee that the virtues of Indonesian Migrant Workers in Malaysia will be maintained as well as possible and some changes have also been implemented in Malaysia,” he said.

Furthermore, PM Dato ‘Sri Ismail Sabri Yakoob said, Indonesia and Malaysia agreed to open the international borders of the two countries in the near future.

“Today, the President and I have reached an agreement so that Malaysia and Indonesia can implement a travel corridor between the two countries through the Travel Corridor Arrangement (TCA) or Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL),” said the Malaysian PM.

At the bilateral meeting, the leaders of the two countries also discussed several regional issues, such as those related to Myanmar, the South China Sea and so on.

“We also agree that all issues related to the South China Sea need to be resolved diplomatically and respect international laws, especially UNCLOS, namely international laws relating to the sea, especially those involving the South China Sea,” he said.

During his visit to Indonesia, PM Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was accompanied by his staff, namely Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and Finance Minister Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)