Indonesia Invites G20 Countries to Synergize Preventing Covid-19

President when speaking at the G20 Extraordinary Summit forum virtually from the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, Thursday (3/26) night. (Setkab)

Bogor, MINA – President Joko Widodo invites the leaders of G20 countries to jointly fight coronavirus (Covid-19), namely by finding anti-virus drugs.

“For this reason, the G20 must actively lead efforts to find anti-virus and Covid-19 drugs, of course with the World Health Organization (WHO),” the President said while speaking at the G20 Extraordinary Summit forum virtually from Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java on Thursday night.

The King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdul Aziz as the G20 Presidency this year, presided over the summit which was held virtually on Thursday at 03.00 p.m Saudi Arabia time or at 7.00 p.m.

A total of 20 G20 member countries, 7 invited countries, 9 international organizations, and 2 regional organizations took part in the G20 Extraordinary Summit.

Until now, there has not been found an anti-virus vaccine that is really able to cure patients from Covid-19. Indonesia provides 3 million units of chloroquine drugs that can be used for the treatment of coronavirus positive patients.

However, chloroquine is not the main drug, but the second layer drug, because the drug covid-19 has not been found.

On the occasion, President Jokowi also encouraged G20 member countries to work together and synchronize economic policies and instruments to counter the economic downturn as a result of Covid-19.

“We must prevent a global economic recession, through coordinated fiscal and monetary policies, and expand and strengthen the social safety net, especially for MSMEs,” the President said.

Furthermore, the President also encouraged the G20 to maintain the stability of the financial sector, including maintaining the availability of liquidity and providing relaxation and support for the business community that was devastated by Covid-19.

“With the high global financial turmoil, foreign exchange support is very important,” the President said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)