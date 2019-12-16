Indonesia Increases Donation for UNWRA

Febrian Alphyanto Ruddyard, Director General of Multilateral Cooperation of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Media Gathering related to the key achievements of the Directorate General of Multilateral KS throughout 2019 and the 2020 flagship program in Jakarta on Monday. (Photo: Sajadi/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government since June 2019 has increased donation assistance for Palestinian refugees through the United Nations Work and Relief Agency (UNWRA) as much as the US $ 200 thousand annually.

It was conveyed by Febrian Alphyanto Ruddyard, Director General of Multilateral Cooperation of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Media Gathering regarding the key achievements of the Directorate General of Multilateral Cooperation throughout 2019 and the 2020 flagship program in Jakarta on Monday.

“We always support Palestinian people, especially Palestinian refugees. We donate under the auspices of UNRWA about the US $ 200 thousand per year and have been effective since June 2018, “said Febrian.

He stressed Palestine is a priority of Indonesia’s foreign policy. It is a commitment to Indonesia’s humanitarian contribution to the international world, especially in the field of Human Rights and humanity.

Indonesia itself will begin actively becoming the Member of the UN Human Rights Council starting in January 2020. Some humanitarian issues in the region, such as Palestine, Rohingya, Uighur, and Kashmir will become the concern.

Previously, on 10 September 2019 Indonesia had also provided grants to UNWRA around the US $1 million for Palestinian refugees in Jordan. The assistance was immediately handed over by the Indonesian Foreign Minister for food and health service needs.

The UN agency, UNWRA, is known to be experiencing a financial crisis due to cuts in donations by the United States. For this reason, Indonesia also continues to encourage other countries to increase their donations.

In addition,, Indonesia also provided capacity-building assistance in the form of entrepreneurship training to Palestinian refugees last April. (L/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)