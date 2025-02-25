SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Holds Khotmil Quran with 1,000 MTQ Champions

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA— The Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs (Kemenag) held a Khotmil Quran event with a thousand champions of the Musabaqah Tilawatil Qur’an (MTQ) from 38 provinces on Tuesday.

The Quran recitation took place from 5 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Each province sent 30 participants, with the main event held at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, featuring 30 male and female Quran memorizers (hafiz and hafizah).

The Director of Islamic Religious Information at Kemenag, Ahmad Zayadi, stated that this activity involved national and international MTQ champions coordinated by regional Qur’an Recitation Development Institutes (LPTQ).

“This Khotmil Qur’an is part of the series of events welcoming Ramadan 1446 Hijriah,” he said, as quoted from the official Kemenag website.

The event aims to welcome Ramadan while promoting Quran literacy. “We want to encourage literacy in reading and writing the Qur’an among Muslims,” he added.

In addition to hafiz and hafizah, the event was attended by Islamic religious instructors, Quran study group leaders, and the general public. “Hearing the Quran recited by accomplished memorizers helps improve tajwid (pronunciation) and deepens understanding,” he explained.

Rijal Ahmad Rangkuty, Head of the Quran Recitation and Quran Championship Division, added that this activity enhances public appreciation for the Quran and serves as spiritual preparation for Ramadan.

“We hope this inspires more people to make Quran recitation a daily habit and practice the Qur’an daily,” he concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Indonesia Holds Khotmil Quran with 1,000 MTQ Champions

News Channel

About Us