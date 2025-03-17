SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

On 17th Ramadan, Gaza Holds Largest Quran Memorization Recitation

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – On the 17th day of Ramadan, hundreds of Quran memorizers in the Gaza Strip participated in a mass recitation session held in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza on Monday.

The event, titled “Elite Quran Memorizers Following in the Footsteps of the Martyrs,” was the largest Quran recitation gathering organized by local educational institutions since the Israeli genocide began on October 7, 2023.

Widely circulated videos, including footage seen by MINA on Monday show boys, young men, and elders reciting their memorized Quran verses, while others attentively listen and verify their recitations.

This gathering demonstrates the unwavering spirit of Palestinians in preserving and learning the Quran, despite their homes and communities being devastated by 16 months of war and destruction. []

Also Read: Palestinian Killed in Israeli Drone Strike, Death Toll Rises to 48,572

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

