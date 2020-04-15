Indonesia Hold Online Dhikr National Welcoming Ramadan

Jakarta, MINA – Task Force Covid-19 Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) in collaboration with BNPB, Office of the Vice President, Ministry of Religion, and Ministry of Communication and Information, will hold a National Dhikr. It is held to reject the Covid-19 pandemic disaster and to welcome the month of Ramadan.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 07.30-08.30 p.m virtually in National TV broadcasts, live streaming Youtube Vice President, official Youtube and social media Ministry of Religion, BNPB, and official Youtube TV MUI.

MUI Covid-19 Task Force spokesperson, M. Cholil Nafis explained the National Dhikr will be followed by all components of Indonesian Muslims, Islamic Organizations, community leaders, and government agencies.

Cholil said that the National Dhikr would be guided by the non-active Chairman of the MUI who was also the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ma’ruf Amin, the Chairman of MUI Advisory Council Prof. Dr. Din Syamsudin, the Minister of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, as well as the heads of Islamic mass organizations and community leaders.

He explained the program will be broadcast from the focal point of the event in Jakarta, namely the Vice Presidential Palace, the Central MUI Office, the Indonesian Ministry of Religion, and the BNPB office. Meanwhile, in the regions it will be done with a focus on coverage in western, central and eastern Indonesia.

“Everything is done in their respective homes to maintain physical distance/ physical distancing,” said Cholil Nafis in a statement quoted from Republika Thursday, April 16.

Cholil explained the relevance and urgency of this activity to ask for the protection of Allah in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic disaster. As well as arouse public awareness for muhasabah, dhikr, and repentance to Allah Almighty.

Resignation in the face of Covid-19’s pendulum is to do humanitarian efforts while offering prayers and repentance to Allah. Efforts to maintain physical distance and remain at home is part of an effort to break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus.

He also hopes that the National Dhikr and Tarhib Ramadan are part of a whole effort between birth and mind in facing the trials of Allah. To strengthen the effort to be born, this dhikr will be held periodically until Eid arrives. (T/RE1)

