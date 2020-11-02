Indonesia Gets Quota of 1,000 Umrah Pilgrims Per Day

Makassar, MINA – Usman Jasad, Head of the Umrah and Hajj Travel Tour Association (Kesthuri) of South Sulawesi Province, said that Indonesia gets a quota of 1,000 Umrah pilgrims per day from the Government of Saudi Arabia.

“There is no special quota for South Sulawesi from the central government, because that’s a national quota. Of course, the Saudi Arabian government has prepared a quota of 1,000 pilgrims from Indonesia to carry out the Umrah pilgrimage,” he said after a meeting related to Umrah costs in the new normal period with the Deputy Governor of South Sulawesi and the Regional Office of the Ministry of Religion of South Sulawesi. at the Office of the Governor of South Sulawesi, Makassar on Monday.

Kesthuri Sulsel noted that there were 32,494 prospective Umrah pilgrims who had their departure delayed due to Covid-19. However, during the implementation of the Umrah during the new normal period, they will be a priority for departure. Thus quoted from Ihram.

Usman revealed that most of the prospective pilgrims who have been questioned want the implementation of the Umrah service to be carried out after the Covid-19 vaccine.

“On average, after we asked them, many of them said that they just waited for the vaccine and then left, because the situation is currently still in the early stages, so the conditions for departure have changed somewhat compared to before,” he said.

Some requirements for Umrah departure, such as prospective pilgrims must be equipped with Covid-19 health documents, such as having a PCR test first, only for pilgrims who do not have comorbidities that could potentially be infected with the corona virus. Pilgrims who are allowed are only between 18-50 years old.

Head of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Religion of South Sulawesi, Khaeroni, conveyed that regarding the Umrah worship, the Ministry of Religion wanted to provide full protection.

“So the Ministry of Religion wants to ensure that the implementation of the Umrah goes well. We have not been able to determine in concept how many prime departures are,” he said.

Kesthuri who has tried to dispatch 17 congregations at this time will be used as a reference for Umrah departures in South Sulawesi.

“Now, there are 17 people who are carrying out the Umrah pilgrimage from South Sulawesi and this will be good information for us to carry out the next Umrah worship service,” said Khaeroni.

In addition, Amphuri South Sulawesi has provided an explanation from the congregation who prepared as many as 20 people and some of them could not leave because the results of the swab test were late. Not to mention, there are about 80 people whose remaining experience delays. This kind of thing is a valuable lesson for the Ministry of Religion of South Sulawesi and all parties to provide the best service for the congregation. (T/RE1)

