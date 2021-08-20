Indonesia Evacuates Its Citizens from Afghanistan

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said the government evacuated a number of Indonesian citizens from Kabul, Afghanistan with an Air Force aircraft on Friday.

“The plane is currently in Islamabad, Pakistan, to continue its flight to Indonesia,” said the Foreign Minister as quoted from her social media account.

Retno said the evacuation team brought 26 Indonesians including Indonesian Embassy staff, 5 Filipinos, and 2 Afghans (husbands of Indonesian citizens and local staff of the Indonesian Embassy).

Security conditions in Afghanistan became uncertain after the Taliban seized the Afghan capital, Kabul and occupied the Presidential Palace on Sunday.

President Ashraf Ghani left his country’s Afghanistan to avoid further bloodshed.

After that, the Taliban claimed to form a new government that embraced parties outside their group.

However, Afghans still live in the shadow of the atrocities of the Taliban who ruled the country until 2001.

Under the then Taliban rule, Afghans lived in confinement. Women cannot access education and jobs, while men have to live under strict rules. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)