US Proposal Discusses Release of Remaining American Captives in Gaza

Doha, MINA – A US proposal, discussed during recent talks between US negotiators and officials from the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, suggests a potential deal involving the release of the remaining American captive, Edan Alexander, and other captives in exchange for a two-month extension of the Gaza Strip ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian aid, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, as quoted by Palestine Chronicle.

The discussions reportedly took place in the Qatari capital Doha and involved senior officials, with people familiar with the talks speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the negotiations.

The Post cited sources familiar with Hamas’s position as revealing that the movement is “weighing the possible advantages of a direct deal with the Trump administration”.

For its part, Hamas reportedly reiterated that “the end goal of negotiations must be full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the permanent end of the war (…) as stipulated in the agreement both parties signed in January.”

Also Read: Gaza Belongs to Palestine: Chinese FM

Reports indicate that there have been multiple rounds of direct talks between US special envoy Adam Boehler and senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, conducted in Doha, Qatar.

The talks represent a significant departure from past US policy, in light of Washington’s longstanding designation of it as a foreign terrorist organization.

In an earlier report, the Post cited an Israeli source “with knowledge to the matter,” as saying that “Netanyahu was not informed of the talks through official channels before they took place and was caught off guard”.

Another Israeli source revealed that “the issue could cause embarrassment for the prime minister domestically.”

Also Read: Copenhagen City Council Officially Renames Famous Square to “Palestine Square”

According to The Post, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not deny the meeting, stating that Boehler has “the authority to talk to anyone.”

Additionally, Trump’s decision to engage with Hamas has received support from some US lawmakers, including staunch supporters of Israel, the likes of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), who told Fox News that he trusts Trump.

Hamas is believed to be holding 24 living captives, in addition to the bodies of 34 others. Five of the remaining captives in Gaza are US citizens. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ansarallah Gives Israel Four Days Deadline to Allow Gaza Aid