SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Proposal Discusses Release of Remaining American Captives in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

31 Views

Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)

Doha, MINA – A US proposal, discussed during recent talks between US negotiators and officials from the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, suggests a potential deal involving the release of the remaining American captive, Edan Alexander, and other captives in exchange for a two-month extension of the Gaza Strip ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian aid, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, as quoted by Palestine Chronicle.

The discussions reportedly took place in the Qatari capital Doha and involved senior officials, with people familiar with the talks speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the negotiations.

The Post cited sources familiar with Hamas’s position as revealing that the movement is “weighing the possible advantages of a direct deal with the Trump administration”.

For its part, Hamas reportedly reiterated that “the end goal of negotiations must be full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the permanent end of the war (…) as stipulated in the agreement both parties signed in January.”

Also Read: Gaza Belongs to Palestine: Chinese FM

Reports indicate that there have been multiple rounds of direct talks between US special envoy Adam Boehler and senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, conducted in Doha, Qatar.

The talks represent a significant departure from past US policy, in light of Washington’s longstanding designation of it as a foreign terrorist organization.

In an earlier report, the Post cited an Israeli source “with knowledge to the matter,” as saying that “Netanyahu was not informed of the talks through official channels before they took place and was caught off guard”.

Another Israeli source revealed that “the issue could cause embarrassment for the prime minister domestically.”

Also Read: Copenhagen City Council Officially Renames Famous Square to “Palestine Square”

According to The Post, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not deny the meeting, stating that Boehler has “the authority to talk to anyone.”

Additionally, Trump’s decision to engage with Hamas has received support from some US lawmakers, including staunch supporters of Israel, the likes of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), who told Fox News that he trusts Trump.

Hamas is believed to be holding 24 living captives, in addition to the bodies of 34 others. Five of the remaining captives in Gaza are US citizens. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ansarallah Gives Israel Four Days Deadline to Allow Gaza Aid 

TagAfghan conflict American captives Diplomacy Gaza hostage crisis Middle East negotiations proposal release US

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Germany Welcomes Palestinian-Egyptian Plan for Gaza Reconstruction

  • 2 hours ago
Asia

Gaza Belongs to Palestine: Chinese FM

  • 2 hours ago
Copenhagen City (photo: live the world)
Europe

Copenhagen City Council Officially Renames Famous Square to “Palestine Square”

  • 2 hours ago
International

Ansarallah Gives Israel Four Days Deadline to Allow Gaza Aid 

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
International

US Proposal Discusses Release of Remaining American Captives in Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
America

US Launches AI-Powered Initiative to Target Pro-Palestine Supporters

  • 5 hours ago
Load More
International

Arab Countries Announce Saturday as First Day of Ramadan

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:54 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Ministry of Religious Launches Qur’an Translations in 30 Regional Languages for Ramadan

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:06 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

KNEKS and PUM Netherlands Collaborate to Strengthen Indonesia’s Production Cooperatives

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 09:04 WIB
Indonesia

Japek II Toll Road to Open for Eid Holiday Traffic Flow

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:33 WIB
International

Israeli Blockade of Gaza Aid during Ramadan as ‘Starvation Crime’: Egypt’s Al-Azhar

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 17:48 WIB
Press conference on the construction of the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza City, Palestine, held at the Diplomacy Room, DPR RI Building, Jakarta, Friday (March 7, 2025). (Photo: Sidieq/MINA)
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Calls for Community to Contribute the Construction of Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza City

  • 13 hours ago
Indonesia

ICMI Organizes Month-Long Ramadan Festival with Various Activities

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tarawih prayers in the Gaza Strip (Rai Al-Youm)
Palestine

Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Ibu Erupts, West Halmahera Residents Urged to Stay Alert

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us