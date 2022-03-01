Indonesia Enforce A Three-day Quarantine for Foreign Travelers

Jakarta, MINA – Starting Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the Government of Indonesia enforce a three-day quarantine policy for Foreign Travel Actors (PPLN) who have received complete vaccinations and follow-up or booster doses.

The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said the policy was taken after hearing input from experts and analyzing data on the development of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia.

“After hearing input from experts and also analyzing existing data, on March 1, the government will only impose a three-day quarantine for PPLNs who have complete vaccinations and also boosters,” said the Coordinating Minister on Sunday via video conference.

Luhut said in the data obtained, the daily cases per population of Indonesia are relatively lower than countries that have no longer imposed quarantine. However, Indonesia’s case fatality rate is still relatively high and complete vaccination of the existing population is still lower.

“Based on this data, the government continues to use a cautious and gradual approach in determining the adjustment of the PPLN quarantine,” he said.

In addition, the government will also conduct a trial without quarantine for PPLN who come to Bali. This policy is planned to take effect from 14 March.

“We can accelerate the target of March 14, 2022 by one week if in the evaluation next week the trend of cases shows improving results. Because in Bali it seems that yesterday we saw for the last few weeks, the numbers continue to improve, “said the Coordinating Minister for Marves.

Luhut said Bali was chosen as the location for the pilot trial because the level of second-dose vaccination is already high compared to other provinces. However, in the preparation period for March 14, the government will continue to accelerate the second dose for the elderly and booster vaccinations.

‘If the trial in Bali goes well, we will expand the no-quarantine policy throughout Indonesia from April 1 or earlier than April 1, 2022. But once again this policy will be carried out based on data on future developments of the pandemic,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)