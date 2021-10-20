Indonesia Conveys Its Commitment to Tackle Climate Change

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo said Indonesia has a very strong commitment as part of the solution to the problem of climate change.

It was conveyed when he received the European Commission’s Executive Vice President for European Green Policy and Climate Frans Timmermans at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“As one of the largest owners of forests and mangrove ecosystems, Indonesia is aware of its strategic position,” said President Jokowi as conveyed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi who accompanied the President to the Press, Media and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat.

In addition, Retno also conveyed that Jokowi emphasized that the issue of climate change and the environment cannot be separated from the issue of Sustainable Development Goals.

It means that there needs to be a balance between protecting nature and carrying out development.

“This balance is needed and this balance will only be achieved if we work together,” said Retno.

On the occasion, President Jokowi also conveyed the concrete steps that have been achieved by Indonesia as a commitment to dealing with climate change.

It is such as emission reductions of 29 percent and 41 percent with international assistance in 2030 so far going well.

“Fulfillment of this commitment has been contributed by the reduction in forest fires, the reduction in forest emissions and land use, forest deforestation which reached the lowest level, and mangrove rehabilitation which reached 600 thousand hectares,” said Retno.

Indonesia does not want to be trapped in rhetoric but chooses to work towards reducing emissions as committed in the Paris Agreement.

Foreign Minister Retno also conveyed the President’s view that was conveyed to the European Union that the factor of affordable technology and investment is very important for all countries to make an energy transition and this is where cooperation is the key to a successful energy transition. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)