Indonesia Confirms 19 People Died of Covid-19 case

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Government Spokesperson for Coronavirus of Covid-19 Handling dr. Achmad Yurianto said, the number of positive cases that were infected increased significantly, including 19 people died.

“So that in the period of March 17-18 Marcht there are 55 positive additions, so that the total overall contracted to date is 227 positive cases,” Achmad said during a press conference at BNPB Building on Wednesday, March 18.

Additional details of the positive cases were mostly in Jakarta 30 cases, West Java 12, Banten 4, Central Java 2, Yogyakarta 1, Riau 1, North Sumatra 1, Lampung 1, and East Kalimantan 1.

Achmad said there were 11 cases of patients who cured and 19 people declared dead.

Previously, the number of Corona positive patients reached 172, with 7 dead and 9 cured patients.

The Government of Indonesia through the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) extended the status of certain emergencies due to the corona virus outbreak (Covid-19) in Indonesia until May 29, 2020. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)