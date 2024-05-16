Indonesia Condemns Israel for Damaging Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia strongly condemns the blockade and destruction carried out by Israeli civilians on humanitarian aid from the international community for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Indonesian government also criticized the Israeli security forces’ negligence towards this act of destruction.

“Proving Israel’s position which continues to try to obstruct the distribution of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza in various ways,” wrote a statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the X on Thursday.

“This action should be dealt with firmly and ensured that it does not happen again,” he added.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges the UN Security Council to ensure guarantees from Israel for the smooth provision of humanitarian aid, in order to prevent the worsening of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

“Guaranteeing the smooth flow of humanitarian assistance is very important,” he stressed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statement came after news circulated of Israeli settlers intercepting food aid trucks heading to Gaza on Monday. In a video circulating on social media, one of the open trucks is seen carrying hundreds of boxes of Indonesian instant noodles.

Israeli settlers threw and rolled the boxes onto the street. There was no preventive effort from the security forces, residents continued to destroy and trample the aid.

There is no information yet whether the truck was carrying aid from Indonesia or not. However, from several videos circulating, the shape of the cardboard and packaging for instant noodles looks slightly different from those produced in Indonesia.

Apart from Indonesia, this popular instant noodle is also produced in dozens of factories abroad, including in the Middle East. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)