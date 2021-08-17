Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia commemorates its 76th independence day on Tuesday morning.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) led the independence ceremony at the State Palace with Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and a number of ministers and officials.

In a virtual event broadcast on a number of national televisions, President Jokowi led a moment of silence to commemorate the services of Indonesian heroes, “especially Bung Karno and Bung Hatta”, said President Jokowi.

Bung Karno and Bung Hatta, two Indonesian figures and heroes who later became the first president and vice president, read the text of the proclamation of Indonesia for the first time on August 17, 1945, marking the start of the era of Indonesia’s independence from colonial rule by Japan, the Netherlands and other foreign nations.

At the 76th independence ceremony, the Chair of the Indonesian People’s Representative Council (DPR) Puan Maharani, who is also Bung Karno’s granddaughter, read the text of the proclamation.

On every independence day at the Palace, President Jokowi often wears traditional clothes from various regions in Indonesia in state ceremonies.

This year, President Jokowi and his wife, Iriana Joko Widodo, wore traditional Pepadun clothes from Lampung Province.

Meanwhile, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and Mrs. Wury Ma’ruf Amin wore traditional Sundanese clothes from Sukabumi, West Java.

This year’s independence ceremony was enlivened by the maneuvering of eight Indonesian F-16 warplanes over the State Palace and National Monument complex, Jakarta, at an altitude of 1,000 feet above sea level. (T/RE1)

