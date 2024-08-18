Independence Day Ceremony Held by MER-C Volunteers at Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – In celebration of Indonesia’s 79th Independence Day, Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) volunteers stationed in Gaza depicted the occasion with a flag-raising ceremony.

The ceremony took place on the rooftop of the Indonesian Hospital located in Bayt Lahiya, Northern Gaza, on Saturday (August 17).

Dr. Dany Kurniadi Ramdhan, SpBS, leader of MER-C’s EMT 5 team, presided over the simple yet solemn ceremony. The significance of this ceremony was amplified by the fact that it was held by volunteers in Palestinian territory, which remains under occupation and continues to fight for its own independence like many other nations.

Indonesian Hospital Director, Dr. Marwan Al Sultan, along with the hospital staff, extended Independence Day greetings to the volunteers and the people of Indonesia. He also expressed gratitude for Indonesia’s support of Palestine.

Currently, there are nine MER-C volunteers in Gaza, including five medical volunteers, three non-medical volunteers, and one Liaison Officer from the Indonesian EMT team. Six volunteers are stationed at the Indonesian Hospital in Northern Gaza, while the remaining three are working in the Central Gaza Strip.

To date, MER-C remains the only Indonesian team operating within Gaza, providing medical services at various hospitals and clinics according to the directives of the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)