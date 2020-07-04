Indonesia Calls on the Role of Women as Peace Agents (photo special)

Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi stated the possibility of a peace lasting for up to 15 years will increase by 35 percent if there is women’s participation in the process.

It was conveyed in a virtual seminar entitled “The Role of Women Negotiators and Mediators in the Maintenance of Regional Peace and Opening Security” on Wednesday-Thursday.

The seminar organized by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is a manifestation of Indonesia’s efforts to continue to voice the role and contribution of women as agents of peace at the global level. The seminar was attended by around 850 participants from Indonesia and abroad.

On this occasion, the Foreign Minister raised three main points. First, there is a fundamental need to change the way people look and mindset towards women’s involvement.

Second, the importance of increasing the capacity that facilitates the role of women in building and maintaining peace.

Third, it is necessary to build a network that can be a place to exchange ideas and experiences.

On that occasion, the Foreign Minister also appealed to women to jointly fight for change.

The seminar continued with three sessions, first discussing the role of women in peace and security issues in Southeast Asia, national and global efforts to reduce gender inequality, and women’s participation in all stages of peace building.

While the second session was an experience sharing session from the speakers at the negotiating table.

Whereas in the last session, the speakers discussed the experiences in their respective organizations in increasing women’s participation in the peace process at all stages, especially in the area where they work.

The seminar presented female speakers from various backgrounds, such as the Director of International Cooperation and the Disarmament of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Noeleen Heyzer, Moe Thuzar, Fitriani, Prof. Miriam Coronel-Ferrer, as well as representatives from several international organizations such as FemWise-Africa, Women Mediators across the Commonwealth. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)