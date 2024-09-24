Indonesia Calls for Reform of Multilateral System

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno in her speech at the Summit for the Future at UN Headquarters in New York, United States, Monday (23/9/2024) (photo: Infomed Kemlu RI)

New York, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that more adaptive, responsive and effective global governance must be realized, among others, through reform of the UN Security Council, global financial architecture, and the multilateral trading system.

“The reform of the multilateral system must take into account the voices and interests of developing countries,” Retno said in her speech at the Summit for the Future at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States on Monday.

In addition to the plenary session, Retno also participated in an interactive dialog session. She again emphasized the urgency of reforming the multilateral system and the importance of developing countries’ representation in global governance.

“We must work together to realize peace, prosperity and justice for future generations,” she said.

The Summit of the Future produced three documents, namely the Pact of the Future, the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations.

The three documents contain global commitments to reform the multilateral system, strengthen cooperation in the digital sector and collaboration for future generations. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)