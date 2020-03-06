Select Language

Indonesia Announces 2 New Coronavirus Cases

Jakarta, MINA – The Special Government Spokesman for the handling coronavirus cases, Achmad Yurianto said there were two new people who confirmed positive coronavirus (Covid-19). They are treated at Sulianti Saroso Hospital, Jakarta.

Thus, in total there are 4 people in Indonesia who tested positive for coronavirus.

“Their age are between 33 and 34 years old Indonesian citizens,” Yurianto said at the Presidential Palace Complex on Jakarta on Friday, March 6.

Yurianto said that the two people had been in contact with a patient who previously tested positive of Coronavirus.

“This is from the patient tracing box 1 and we just received the results this afternoon,” Yurianto said.

Previously, there were two residents who were positive with the corona virus. They are a 64-year-old mother and 31-year-old daughter.

So far, the government also stated that there are 9 patients who were isolated and treated at Sulianti Saroso Hospital. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

