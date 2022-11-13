Indonesia Accepts Chair of ASEAN 2023 from Cambodia

President Jokowi received a hammer from Cambodian PM Hun Sen as a sign that Indonesia has become the Chair of ASEAN. (Photo: BPMI Setpres/Laily Rachev)

Phnom Penh, MINA – Indonesia received the ASEAN chairmanship relay from Cambodia and will become ASEAN Chair in 2023. The handover of the chairmanship took place at the Closing Ceremony of the 40th and 41st Summits in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

As quoted from the Setkab.go.id page, symbolically, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo received a hammer from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen as a sign that Indonesia had become the Chair of ASEAN.

“It is an honor for Indonesia to be the Chair of ASEAN in 2023. The chairmanship of Indonesia will make ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth,” he said.

Jokowi said ASEAN must be a stable and peaceful region, and an anchor for world stability. ASEAN must also consistently uphold international law and not act as a proxy for anyone.

“ASEAN must be a dignified region, and uphold human values ​​and democracy,” said the President in his remarks.

Jokowi also wants ASEAN to become a fast-growing, inclusive and sustainable economic region. Increasing the capacity of ASEAN institutions is also a concern of President Jokowi, in order to be able to answer the challenges of the next 20 years. He hopes that by 2045 ASEAN must be more adaptive, responsive, and competitive.

“All of this must be fought for in the ASEAN way, which is consistent with the spirit of cooperation and fully implements the ASEAN Charter,” he said.

At the end of his remarks, the Head of State invited all ASEAN leaders to attend the ASEAN Summit in Indonesia next year.

“I look forward to His Majesty’s presence in Indonesia next year,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)