Indian Police Shoot Dead Two Protesters Defending the Prophet, Arrest More Than 130 More

Ranchi, MINA – Indian police shot dead two protesters and arrested more than 130 others Friday, who held a street demonstration sparked by statements by ruling BJP party officials about the Prophet Muhammad, authorities said Saturday (June 11).

There have been widespread protests in the Muslim world since last week, when a spokesman for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party commented on the relationship between the Prophet Muhammad and his wife on a TV debate show more than a week ago.

In India and neighboring countries, Muslims take to the streets in large numbers after Friday prayers. They condemned the statement, police opened fire on them in the eastern Indian city of Ranchi.

“Police were forced to open fire to disperse protesters …resulting in the deaths of two people,” said a police officer in Ranchi.

Officials said the crowd had violated their order not to march from the mosque to the market. The mob was accused of throwing broken bottles and stones when police tried to disperse the demonstration with batons.

Authorities cut internet connections in the city and imposed a curfew, locals said the atmosphere remained tense on Saturday.

Police in Uttar Pradesh state fired tear gas to disperse at least one protest, after several demonstrations were held across the northern Indian state.

Most of the protests ended peacefully but demonstrators in several cities threw stones at police and injured at least one officer, said Avanish Awasthi, a senior government secretary in the state.

“We will take strict action against those involved in stone-throwing and violence,” Awasthi told reporters.

Prashant Kumar, a senior police officer in the state, said up to 136 people protesting had been arrested from six districts around Uttar Pradesh.

Cities across India witnessed sizeable demonstrations on Friday, with some people setting fire to statues of Nupur Sharma – the spokesman for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) whose comments sparked furor. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)