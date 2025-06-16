Indian Police Assault Pro-Palestine Protesters

New Delhi, MINA – Indian police attacked students demonstrating against Israel’s blockade of Gaza, Palestine. The pro-Palestinian protesters were demanding that the government cease its support for the Israeli occupation.

Students accuse India’s ultra-right-wing government of backing Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and are demanding the release of Freedom Flotilla activists, according to peoplesdispatch.org.

Dozens of Indian students protesting Israel’s brutal blockade of Gaza and the illegal seizure of the Freedom Flotilla ship were assaulted and detained by security forces on Tuesday. They were attempting to protest in front of the Israeli embassy in Delhi.

The protesting students, largely from left-wing student organizations like the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), were marching toward the embassy carrying placards and Palestinian flags when security forces attacked and detained them.

They chanted slogans against the Indian government for its failure to oppose the Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and demanded that the Indian government uphold its commitments under international law and the UN charter.

Student organizations in India called for the protest at the Israeli embassy a day after Israeli forces intercepted the Freedom Flotilla ship, Madleen, in international waters, almost 170 kilometers off the coast of Gaza. [Shibgho]

