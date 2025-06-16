SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indian Police Assault Pro-Palestine Protesters

sajadi Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

7 Views

Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)

New Delhi, MINA – Indian police attacked students demonstrating against Israel’s blockade of Gaza, Palestine. The pro-Palestinian protesters were demanding that the government cease its support for the Israeli occupation.

Students accuse India’s ultra-right-wing government of backing Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and are demanding the release of Freedom Flotilla activists, according to peoplesdispatch.org.

Dozens of Indian students protesting Israel’s brutal blockade of Gaza and the illegal seizure of the Freedom Flotilla ship were assaulted and detained by security forces on Tuesday. They were attempting to protest in front of the Israeli embassy in Delhi.

The protesting students, largely from left-wing student organizations like the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), were marching toward the embassy carrying placards and Palestinian flags when security forces attacked and detained them.

Also Read: At Least 13 Israelis Killed and 370 Injuried in Iranian Missile Strikes

They chanted slogans against the Indian government for its failure to oppose the Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and demanded that the Indian government uphold its commitments under international law and the UN charter.

Student organizations in India called for the protest at the Israeli embassy a day after Israeli forces intercepted the Freedom Flotilla ship, Madleen, in international waters, almost 170 kilometers off the coast of Gaza. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Top IRGC Intelligence Commanders Killed in Israeli Airstrike

TagGaza Indian Police Pro-Palestine Protesters

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
Asia

Indian Police Assault Pro-Palestine Protesters

  • 1 hour ago
Palestinian activist Mahmoud khalil (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

US Judge Orders Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 22:54 WIB
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 40 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Targeting Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 16:50 WIB
activist aboard the humanitarian vessel Madleen to Gaza (photo: PIC)
Europe

Greta Thunberg Says Israel of ‘Kidnapping’ After Gaza Aid Ship Intercepted

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 20:24 WIB
International

Israel Continues to Detain Eight Freedom Flotilla Volunteers from Madleen Ship

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 09:15 WIB
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, UK Sanction Far-Right Israeli Ministers

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 07:36 WIB
Load More
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes on Israel Kill Three People, Over 170 Injured

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 17:08 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Campaign Intensifies Across West Bank, Dozens Detained

  • Sunday, 15 June 2025 - 18:36 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission of the Indonesian Press Council (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

Indonesian Press Faces Challenges in Maintaining Objectivity on Palestine Issue

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Europe

AWG’s Volunteer Attends Anti-Zionist Jewish Congress  in Austria

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 20:49 WIB
Palestine

Israel Destroys Northern Gaza’s Only Dialysis Hospital

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:35 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
International

UN Experts Urge Protection for Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Operated by Freedom Flotilla Coalition

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 15:02 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us