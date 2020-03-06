India Restores Kashmiris Internet After Seven Months Blocking

New Delhi, MINA – Authorities of India on Wednesday, March 4, temporarily restored full internet access in Indian-run Kashmir after New Delhi revoked state privileges in the Himalayan valley.

However, internet access through mobile devices will remain limited at a slow speed.

Internet recovery will remain in effect until March 17, according to a government order. However, it did not provide an explanation of the deadline, thus quoted from Al Jazeera on Friday, March 6.

A recent Indian Supreme Court order said the internet ban remained limited.

The order issued by the Main Secretary for the Department of Government, Industry and Trade, Shaleen Kabra, said internet access through fixed telephone lines would be restricted to registered customers.

When the internet ban was imposed in August 2019, the government said it was necessary to prevent protests and anti-Indian attacks that had fought for decades for independence or the unification of Muslim-majority Kashmir. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)