In 2022, Indonesia Continue to Support Afghanistan, Myanmar and Palestine People

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi in an annual press statement on Thursday in Jakarta, stated that apart from fighting for national interests, Indonesia’s diplomacy is carried out to contribute to peace and humanity in the region and the world.

Afghanistan

“In 2022, Indonesia will continue to focus on issues of education and empowerment for Afghan women, including through the provision of scholarships,” said the Foreign Minister.

In the humanitarian field, continued Retno, Indonesia is also committed to contributing. Indonesian planes will soon arrive to bring food and nutrition aid to the Afghan people in cooperation with UN agencies.

Previously, towards the end of 2021, Minister Retno attended the OIC Foreign Minister’s Extraordinary Session on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Indonesia was the initiator of the meeting considering the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

“Indonesia’s position has always been consistent, wanting to see Afghanistan peaceful, stable and prosperous. In Indonesia’s engagement with the Taliban, Indonesia continues to push for the promises made on August 16, 2021 to be fulfilled, including respect for women’s rights,” she said.

At the instigation of Indonesia, said Retno, a roadmap to fulfill the commitments of the Taliban has been included in the resolution of the OIC meeting.

Myanmar

As for the issue of Myanmar, said the Indonesian Foreign Minister, that from the start, Indonesia has continued to show commitment to contribute.

At the suggestion of the President of Indonesia, the ASEAN Leaders Meeting was held in Jakarta April 2021 and resulted in the “Five-Point Consensus”.

“As I mentioned at the beginning of the PPTM, the “Five-Point Consensus” will serve as a guide for ASEAN in helping to resolve the political crisis in Myanmar. As long as there is no progress in implementing the “Five-Point Consensus” it will be difficult for ASEAN to invite political level representatives from Myanmar to the ASEAN meeting,” said Retno.

The Foreign Minister said ASEAN must uphold this joint commitment. The safety and wellbeing of the people of Myanmar has always been a concern for Indonesia.

In this context, Indonesia has provided humanitarian assistance. The plane carrying humanitarian aid was delivered in September 2021, as part of ASEAN humanitarian assistance.

For 2022, Indonesia will continue to strive to strengthen ASEAN’s centrality and solidity.

Indonesia will also encourage the High Level Task Force to also work to strengthen ASEAN institutions as an integral part of the discussion of the ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision.

Palestine

For the Palestinian issue, the Foreign Minister emphasized that Indonesia will continue to be committed to helping the struggle of the Palestinian people.

“Indonesia’s commitment to continue to help the struggle of the Palestinian people will be continued,” said Retno.

Throughout 2021, Indonesia has provided various supports for the Palestinian people, one of which is assistance worth US$500,000 or the equivalent of around Rp. 7.1 billion.

The assistance is channeled through programs for capacity building and driving the Palestinian economy.

Indonesia routinely provides humanitarian assistance to Palestine every year. Over the past two years, the total aid provided amounted to US$2 million.

In addition to humanitarian assistance, Indonesia helps provide training to the Palestinian government, both in macro and entrepreneurship fields. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)