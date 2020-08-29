Imposed Lockdown, Gaza Shuts Down Protocol Roads

Gaza, MINA – Entering the fourth day since Gaza imposed a lockdown, the authorities have closed protocol roads to ensure compliance with policies to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Interior and National Security in Gaza, Iyad Al-Bazam said in a press statement: “The decision to impose a lockdown has consumed a lot of energy and expenditure, but it is important and needs to be done to reduce the spread of the virus”.

Apart from closing several protocol roads, Gaza City also imposed a curfew. Memo reported on Friday.

Since last Tuesday, after the COVID-19 case was again discovered in civil society, the Gaza government immediately took a lockdown decision and closed several public accesses and public facilities.

The Ministry of Interior mobilized 19,000 police officers for various security purposes so that all land and sea borders to Gaza were closed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)