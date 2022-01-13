Imam Yakhsyallah Calls for Campaigning of the Release of Palestinian Prisoners

Jakarta, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Advisor of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) said Muslims must continue to campaign for the movement for the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli occupation prisons.

“The fuqaha agree that the release of prisoners is obligatory by fellow believers,” he said at the AWG Webinar Forum Series: Defending Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Prisons on Wednesday night.

Awareness campaigns for Muslims and the world in general about Palestinian prisoners can be carried out, among others, through continuous reporting to inform their condition, bringing up the issue of prisoners in various discussions, seminars and meetings, and through advocacy.

“No less important is our prayers for them,” he continued.

According to him, the Palestinians have represented the struggle of the Muslims, so that all Muslims are behind them, citing Surah Al-Hujurat verse 10 about fellow believers and brothers.

Appearing as other sources: Sheikh Al-Aqsa Raed Salah (Al-Aqsa and Palestinian fighter), Ustadzah Samir Subaih (Muslim woman who gave birth to her son in prison) and Dr. Abdul Muta’ali (Director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies, University of Indonesia). Moderated by Rifa Berlian Arifin (chief editor of Arabic language at MINA News Agency). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)