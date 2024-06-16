Imaam Yakhsyallah: Three Lessons from Story of Prophet Ibrahim and His Son

South Lampung, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur said that the story of Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Prophet Ismail Alaihima Salam teaches three things to the people, namely obedience, sincerity or sincerity, and about sacrifice.

He conveyed this in the Eid al-Adha 1445 H Sermon in Gaza Square, Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School Complex and Al-Fatah Madrasah, Muhajirun, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung on Sunday.

Imam Yakhsyallah said that sacrifice is not just an annual ritual, but has a deep meaning about approaching oneself to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala by sacrificing what one loves most in order to gain Allah’s blessing.

“Qurban teaches us about the importance of approaching Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala by sacrificing what we love. “Let’s try to recite for a moment what we have sacrificed for Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala to get His blessing,” he asked.

He explained that Rasulullah Salallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam gave good news about the extraordinary reward from Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala that Allah will give the best reward.

“There is no human on the day of Nahr who does a deed that is more beloved by Allah than shedding the blood of a sacrificial animal, he will come on the Day of Resurrection with his horns, with his hooves, with his hair, and indeed that blood will reach Allah’s blessing before the drops of blood “falls to the face of the earth, then clean it, be sincere in your intention to sacrifice,” he said.

The Eid al-Adha prayer, which was attended by the entire Al-Fatah Islamic boarding school community and its surroundings, carried the theme “Defend Palestine”. The Gaza Square, which was covered in green grass, was surrounded by Indonesian and Palestinian flags, and flags were also spread between the prayer rows that read “SAVE Al-AQSA”. Apart from that, the congregation who attended also wore Palestinian attributes, including scarves. (T/RE1/P2)

