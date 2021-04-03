Imaam Yakhsyallah Expresses the Importance of Writing in Life

Cileungsi, MINA – Imaamul Muslim Yakhsyallah Mansur said the importance of writing in life, even Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala swears by three things, namely (pen/writing instrument) and the results of writing as stated in surah Al-Qolam.

It was conveyed by Imaam Yakhsyallah at the Webinar of the Winners of the Article Writing Competition “Khilafah as a Non-Political Institution,” on Saturday at the At-Taqwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor.

“Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala swears by the letter Nun (pen/writing tool), and the results of writing. It is very clear the relationship between the letter Nun as an alphabet with a pen (writing tool) and writing. To swear with Him means to glorify His value, ”he said.

As Allah also swears by the sun, moon, night, dawn, time, and so on.

“This shows how great or high the value contained in the objects that are used to take the oath in human life,” he said.

Quoting the words of Ahmad Musthafa Al-Maraghi who said, Allah swore by these objects because these three objects are the main foundation of knowledge which is the way for Muslims to get to the best of people.

For this reason, it is important to put forward an article writing competition about the caliphate, as a reinforcement as well as a basis for and understanding of the brothers in moving to unite Muslims as one leader, Muslims return to their khitthah struggle, namely returning to the Khilafah Ala Minhajin Nubuwwah.

Imaam Yakhsyallah hopes that the writing spirit of the brothers will increase for that in the future we will also hold a writing competition for students, with the title: “If only I were a Palestinian child.”

“God willing, we will create a student writing competition about Palestine on an international scale, not only in Indonesia but also abroad, at least in three languages,” he explained.

The contest is the first and one of a series of Tabligh Akbar Virtual 1442H.

The top ranks of the contest winners are Jajang Sukmawan, Asep Faturrahman, Amin Nuroni, Nur Habibi and Ali Farkhan Tsani.

The Jury consists of Agus Priyono (Chairman), Wahyudi KS, Makmun, Arif Ramdhan, and Ismet Rauf. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)