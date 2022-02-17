Hundreds of Palestinian Prisoners Protest Against Israeli Prison Administration’s Arbitrary Decisions

Gaza, MINA – Member of the Board of Directors of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Raed Amer, said that hundreds of Palestinian prisoners are holding a sit-in in the prison yards, refusing to return to the rooms, in protest of the occupation prisons administration’s daily assault on them.

He stressed in a statement, today, Thursday, that the escalating steps taken by the prisoners in the occupation prisons express their rejection of the arbitrary decisions of the prison administration against them, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

According to Amer, the arbitrary decisions imposed by the prison administration on the prisoners are represented in preventing visits, solitary confinement, movement between sections, reducing the period of the break and not providing them with appropriate treatment.

He pointed out that the prisoners’ refusal to enter the sections is a protest step against the reduction in the period of the Fora (the period during which the prisoner is allowed to go out to the external arena in the prison), as it is a basic right of the prisoners.

“The escalating steps taken by the prisoners against the prison administration include not complying with the arbitrary decisions issued by the administration against them,” Amer added.

He noted that so far, there have been no initiatives by the prison administration to solve the prisoners’ crisis, and the protest steps will remain in order to reject the arbitrary decisions.

Amer indicated that there are no options for the Prison Authority administration but to respond to the prisoners’ demands before the escalation of these protests. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)