Hundreds of Palestinian Perform Fajr Prayer in Courtyard of Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinian Muslims attend the Fajr prayer in congregation on Friday in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the cold temperatures and drizzling rain, as part of the call “Fajr al-Isra.”

The ‘Fajr al-Isra’ campaign is part of the campaign to commemorate the Mi’raj of the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam this Rajab month. Thus quoted from Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Saturday, March 21.

Activists emphasized that they offered prayers in Al-Aqsa to keep the area full of blessings from the ongoing Judaization efforts of settlers.

Activists emphasized that they remained swiftly taking the necessary precautions against coronavirus.

The call for “Fajr al-Isra” is a continuation of the previous “Fajr al-‘Adzim”, which involved the broad participation of Palestinians and spread to Arab and Islamic countries, to continue to support Al-Aqsa Mosque and reject everything liquidation and Judaization. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)