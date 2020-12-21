Hundreds of Illegal Settlers Harass Oldest Christian Convent in Palestine

Bethlehem, MINA – Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers gathered and disrupted a worship procession near the oldest Christian monastery in Palestine, Mar Saba (St. Saba), east of the city of Bethlehem, south of Jerusalem.

Eyewitnesses report that the settlers attempted to intimidate pastors who had gathered there to pray, in a deliberate attempt to stop worship services. IMEMC reported on Saturday.

Palestinian Christian groups condemn these grave abuses, especially as they continue to be ignored by countries around the world. Meanwhile, the Israeli security provides protection against violations, crimes and intimidation that continuously target Palestinians, both Muslim and Christian.

Saint Saba, founded in 484 under a unique engineering plan, is one of the oldest inhabited monasteries in the world.

An 18 meter (59 ft) high tower called the Justinian Tower was erected next to the monastery in the sixth century and was used for observation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)