Illegal Israeli Settlers Prevent Aid Trucks to Gaza

Israeli citizens blocking aid from entering Gaza at the Kerem Shalom border crossing. (Photo: Times of Israel)

Gaza, MINA – Illegal Israeli settlers blocked humanitarian aid trucks on their way to the besieged Gaza Strip from the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to Israeli media, Anadolu Agency reports.

Illegal settlers put roadblocks to prevent the trucks at the Tarqumiya checkpoint south of the West Bank city of Hebron, Israel Hayom newspaper reported.

Israeli police moved to the scene to reopen the road and allow the aid trucks to move, the daily said.

Last week, Israeli protesters vandalized several aid trucks near the Tarqumiya checkpoint, ripping aid off and throwing it onto the road.

Similar protests were staged in the past week with protesters demanding the release of Israelis held captive by Hamas in return for allowing aid into the Gaza Strip.

Israel has closed the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings to humanitarian aid for the past ten days, exacerbating the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where approximately 2.3 million Palestinians live, including 2 million displaced persons.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Over 35,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 79,500 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

