Israeli Settlers Begin illegal Construction Work on Palestinian Land

Nablus, MINA – Israeli settlers on Monday began illegal construction work on Palestinian-owned lands in the village of Einabus, to the south of the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activity in the northern West Bank, told Wafa that settlers proceeded to carry on construction work on lands that had razed about a month ago in the village.

He added that these lands belong to Palestinian citizens who own legal documents that prove ownership of the lands.

Daghlas noted that the work intends to expand the illegal Israeli settlement of Yitzhar, built on six Nablus-district villages and other Palestinian-owned lands. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)